©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Airport sets 'max' time limit on goodbye hugs for travelers

Airport signage reads, 'For fonder farewells please use the car park'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
An airport overseas is attempting to step up its efficiency by restricting emotional farewell embraces.

Dunedin Airport, in Momona, New Zealand, implemented a three-minute "max hug time" in September to "keep things moving smoothly," airport CEO Dan De Bono told the Associated Press (AP).

The airport’s passenger drop-off area now has signs to remind travelers to have quicker farewells in an attempt to prevent traffic jams.

The signage reads, "Max hug time three minutes," advising, "For fonder farewells please use the car park."

New Zealand Airport Hugs

Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has implemented a new policy limiting goodbye hugs in passenger drop-off areas to a maximum of three minutes.  (Sarah Soper/Dunedin Airport via AP)

Some travelers took to social media to share their thoughts on the new policy.

"Wow, the government just wants to control everything. Even our hugs," one user posted on X.

Another said, "Once Big Government takes control, it will never run out of things it wants to control."

people hugging airport

Signs round the Dunedin airport in drop-off zones read, "Max hug time three minutes," advising "For fonder farewells please use the car park." (iStock)

"LOL. Is there anything Europeans won’t regulate," one user commented.

De Bono told the AP, "We were accused of breaching basic human rights and how dare we limit how long someone can have a hug for."

Other people seemed to feel that the time allocation policy was plenty.

"I’d make it 30 seconds," said one man on X.

Another user posted, "That is 3 minutes longer than I usually get."

new zealand airport hug

Social media users are reacting to the time limit policy on hugs that was implemented by an airport in New Zealand. (iStock, Sarah Soper/Dunedin Airport via AP)

"I mean.... a 3 minute hug is just uncomfortable soooo," another person added.

One supporter said, "It's great idea."

"it's meant to ensure everyone gets their moment without causing delays. A quick hug can still be heartfelt," added another.

De Bono continued to say the new limit is "plenty of time to pull up, say farewell to your loved ones and move on."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dunedin Airport for comment.

