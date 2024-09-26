To improve your sleep, do this activity before bed, experts suggest

Restful sleep could be a few squats away.

Participating in evening exercise could help promote better rest at night, according to new research published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.

In particular, short bouts of resistance or strength training at night — including exercises like squats, calf raises and standing knee raises — were found to have a positive impact on sleep quality and quantity.

In the randomized trial, 28 participants each completed one of two four-hour sessions.

One consisted of prolonged sitting. In the other session, the participants sat but took breaks every half-hour to complete three minutes of bodyweight resistance exercises.

The regular activity breaks were shown to increase average sleep period time and time spent asleep by nearly 30 minutes.

The New Zealand-based researchers did not note a significant effect on mean sleep efficiency (the ratio of total sleep time to total time in bed), wake after sleep onset (the total amount of time that a person is awake after having initially fallen asleep) or the number of awakenings during the night.

"Performing bodyweight resistance exercise activity breaks in the evening has the potential to improve sleep period and total sleep time, and does not disrupt other aspects of sleep quality or subsequent 24-hour physical activity," the researchers concluded.

Health benefits of evening exercise

Sleep expert Dr. Wendy Troxel, a senior behavioral and social scientist at the Rand Corporation in Utah, called this study "really exciting" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Troxel considered the findings "particularly notable," as there has been "controversy" surrounding the optimal timing and intensity of exercise in relation to sleep.

"These are very short bouts of relatively low-intensity physical activity that anyone could do in their evening hours," she said. "And I think it really speaks to the potential harms of extended periods of sedentary activity."

"Whether you're old or young, we see benefits of exercise after dinner in particular."

Being excessively sedentary comes with a "number of health consequences," the expert warned, including a 30% increased mortality risk.

"So, this suggests that just little bouts of physical activity in the evening hours, to get you off the couch and moving … could have benefits for your sleep and your health more globally," Troxel added.

Celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh in Los Angeles confirmed that evening exercise can help promote better sleep by reducing stress and anxiety.

"Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins and serotonin, which naturally helps to calm the mind and body," he told Fox News Digital.

Exercising before bedtime can also lower the body’s core temperature, signaling that it’s time for rest, according to the fitness expert.

"Plus, the natural fatigue from a good workout makes it easier to fall asleep," he added.

In addition to improving sleep, evening exercise can also reduce stress levels, boost metabolism and improve digestion, according to Ezekh.

Troxel agreed that engaging in small exercise breaks can tire out the body without causing pain or overstimulation.

"It helps to prepare your body and your brain by reducing stress and expending some energy for a good night's sleep," she said.

Small bouts of activity will also help the brain separate pre-bedtime activities from actual bedtime, she added.

"If you're just sitting on the couch doing nothing for hours prior to bedtime, it's hard for the brain to distinguish, ‘OK, bed is the time for real rest and restoration," she said.

The best exercises for nighttime

To avoid overstimulation, Ezekh recommends choosing low- to moderate-intensity exercises in the evening.

These might include yoga or Pilates that focus on mindful breathing, stretching and relaxation, "which can help you unwind before bed," he said, as well as light cardio.

"A brisk walk or easy cycling can help burn off energy without making you too energized before sleep," the trainer added.

Bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges or push-ups are also a great option, Ezekh said.

Dr. Tina Sadarangani, nurse practitioner and assistant professor at the NYU College of Nursing, told Fox News Digital that everyone should engage in low-impact exercise, like brisk walks, after the last meal of the day.

"We get steadier blood sugar, smoother digestion and a happier mood, and I can't think of a single population that wouldn't benefit from that."

In addition to movement before bed, Sadarangani recommends avoiding screen exposure before bedtime, along with stimulants like caffeine, alcohol, or tobacco and nicotine products.

It's also important to create an environment that's conducive to slumber, she added.

"We have to give our bodies the signal that it's time to sleep."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for comment.