Six Flags hosting '30-Hour Couples Coffin Challenge' during Fright Fest at Maryland amusement park

Well if this doesn’t qualify as fun family entertainment, we don’t know what does.

As part of its annual Fright Fest festivities, Six Flags America in Woodmore, Md., is hosting a “30-Hour Coffin Challenge,” which tasks a handful of lucky(?) guests with spending a whole 30 hours inside (relatively roomy) coffins for the chance to win cash and prizes.

FLORIDA WOMAN FACES LIFETIME BAN FROM DISNEY WORLD — HERE'S WHY

But unlike the coffin challenges at other Six Flags parks, or the challenges the parks ran during the 2018 Fright Fest season, each of the six contestants at Six Flags Great America will be allowed to bring a buddy, family member, or significant other for companionship — to accompany each contestant inside the 65-inch-by-72-inch coffins — but only during the park’s operating hours. After-hours, they’ll need to brave the challenge alone.

“Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest ghouls will be lurking about in the darkness,” the event’s webpage states.

Contestants will also be prohibited from removing the lids of their coffins unless it's during designated meal or bathroom breaks. There will also be challenges during the 30-hour period, which may include “sticking hand in a bucket and finding a specified item," “laying in a coffin covered in worms," or “going into haunted house alone and finding a specified prop.”

Oh, and there’s “NO TECHNOLOGY ALLOWED” — e.g. phones, tablets or smartwatches — inside the coffins.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Any couple who fails to follow the rules or complete the challenges be disqualified. Participants can also opt out at any time, forfeiting their chance at winning.

The winners of the challenge — dubbed the “30-Hour COUPLES Coffin Challenge” — will be rewarded with $600 cash to split however they please, two Gold Season Passes for 2020 (which also work for this year’s Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park festivities) and two Express Haunted House passes.

If more than one couple remains at the end of the 30 hours, “the remaining finalists will compete head-to-head with a spicy hot sauce sandwhich [sic] eating contest,” according to the official rules. The contestant to finish the sandwich the fastest will take home the grand prize.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The challenge is scheduled to begin 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 and last until 10 p.m. on Sept. 28. Anyone interested in competing can sign up for one of the six spots at SixFlags.com through Sept. 20. The chosen six contestants will be notified the following day, leaving them just under a week to both secure a partner and prepare their bladders for the three-hour stretches between bathroom breaks.