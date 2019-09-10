Florida woman faces lifetime Disney World ban after getting into fight over cigarettes

A Florida woman is facing a lifetime ban from Disney World after allegedly becoming violent outside of the park’s Hollywood Studios because she couldn't find cigarettes. The incident reportedly took place around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports, 53-year-old Ellen McMillion, of Brandon, Fla., was arrested and charged with third-degree felony battery and misdemeanor disorderly intoxication after she tried to slap a taxi driver and kicked a deputy sheriff at the park.

The incident allegedly started when McMillion asked a taxi driver, who does not smoke, for a cigarette outside of the park. She became angry when he told her he did not have any cigarettes and began trying to slap him, The Ledger reported.

According to a police report, McMillion was slurring her words and smelled like alcohol.

“She also verbally stated she was drunk multiple times. She demanded a cigarette multiple times and stated she was not going to speak to deputies until she got a cigarette,” the report said, according to The Ledger.

“McMillion was still yelling profanities as multiple adults and children walked by,” the report said.

After McMillion was arrested, she reportedly kicked another deputy in the leg “at least twice” as they were taking her to the patrol car.

She was taken to the Orange County Jail.

According to the report, Disney security requested McMillion be banned from “all Walt Disney World properties.”

In response to a request for comment from Fox News, a spokesperson for Disney World stated that the park has “no tolerance for violence.”