Singing parrot shocks wildlife park guests, Facebook users with Beyoncé rendition

A singing parrot has been wowing visitors to a wildlife park by belting out hit tunes by popstar Beyoncé.

Chico, a nine-year-old Yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, can regularly be seen breaking into song at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

He has been amazing customers with his performances at the attraction, based in Boston, England, since arriving at the sanctuary 18 months ago.

Footage of Chico singing an incredibly accurate rendition of Beyoncé’s “If I Were A Boy” has gone viral since being uploaded on social media.

He can be heard hitting all the right notes as he sings the opening lines to the 2008 hit by the 38-year-old megastar while visitors chuckle in the background.

The talented bird also mimics other pop tracks such as “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Firework” by Katy Perry and “You Drive Me Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley.

“After more than 25 years working with these amazing birds, they still never cease to amaze me," Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols said. "Who’d have ever thought that a parrot would cause social distancing problems due to being so popular."

Regular visitor Graham Gardner, 54, of Boston, said Chico had proved a star attraction at the park since he arrived.

"People can't get enough of him, there's always a line of people waiting to see him - it's like he's an actual pop star at times," he said. "He'll just break into song randomly and it leaves people in hysterics.”

Is Chico good enough for prime time?

"He's actually got a very good voice," Gardner said. "Maybe Simon Cowell might get in touch, you never know."

Footage of Chico performing the Beyoncé track has been viewed more than 10,000 times since being uploaded last week.

“Oh wow I love this," Ellie Roby, commented on the parks Facebook page.

And Sophie Taylor said, “Please, we need to see and hear more from Chico!!!”

Linda Parker posted: “I’m in love with him saw him yesterday He told me he was a good boy then started singing I stood there in amazement.”

The Yellow-crowned Amazon is able to repeat human speech in a clear voice and can live up to an astonishing 100 years old. They are native to tropical South America, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago where they feast on a diet of fruits, nuts, seeds and berries.

