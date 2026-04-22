Shocking discovery in Florida warehouse leaves officials searching for what went wrong

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A disturbing discovery in a warehouse in Orlando, Florida, has officials and others searching for answers.

As Sloth World Orlando prepares to open a 7,500-square-foot, cage-free rainforest for sloths, reports surfaced that at least 31 sloths have been found dead under the venue's care, according to reports by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

More than two dozen sloths perished in a warehouse around two minutes from the Sloth World Orlando location between December 2024 and February 2025, the FWC said, as Fox35 reported.

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Under Florida statutes, Sloth World had no obligation to report the deaths. However, during a routine and unannounced inspection in August 2025, the FWC investigators inquired about previous sloth deaths, according to Fox35.

The FWC report found that 21 sloths died shortly after arriving in December 2024. An additional 10 sloths, shipped from Peru in February 2025, also died.

The FWC believes that the sloths that arrived in December died from "cold stun."

A previous co-owner told FWC the warehouse was not ready for the incoming sloths — but that it was too late to cancel the shipment, Fox35 reported.

The previous co-owner claimed the building did not have running water or electricity for a period of time.

Space heaters were purchased and powered with an extension cord from a nearby building, the previous co-owner alleged.

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At some point, the fuse tripped, leaving the sloths with no heat for at least one night, according to the report.

The report also noted that the coldest recorded temperature was 46 degrees on Dec. 22.

Two sloths were dead on arrival in the February 2025 shipment from Peru. The remaining eight sloths "appeared emaciated and in very poor health" — and later died, according to the report.

Fox35 reported that it reached out to the current owner, who vehemently denied the allegations.

"Recently, our facility has been managing a difficult situation involving a foreign virus," he told Fox35.

"We have worked tirelessly alongside our veterinarian, the Florida Department of Agriculture and other outside experts to successfully identify the virus and address it."

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"We are aware of rumors such as claiming that our sloths were 'cold-stunned' or left without water and electricity. These claims are entirely false," the owner continued.

"We remain deeply committed to the continued care, safety and health of our sloth population."

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) conducted a thorough inspection of our facility just last week, found absolutely no wrongdoings and fully renewed our license," he added.

FWC did not issue formal violations, noting no "intentional malconduct," but gave a verbal warning regarding cage sizes.

Sloth World Orlando, a planned "slotharium" on International Drive, was originally slated to open in March 2026, positioning itself as a first-of-its-kind, conservation-focused attraction featuring dozens of sloths.

The project has faced delays and is now expected to open later in 2026, with the timeline shifting as the facility works through operational challenges.

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Investigators cited factors such as cold exposure, transport stress and poor health on arrival, while the company disputes claims of inadequate conditions.

Despite the controversy, the attraction is continuing to move forward, though it remains under close public scrutiny.

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"We have always prioritized the health and well-being of our animals, investing millions into their care and habitats," the current owner said, according to Fox35.

"We remain deeply committed to the continued care, safety and health of our sloth population."

Kelly McGreal of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.