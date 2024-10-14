Airline passenger says she received 'creepiest' text from stranger who saw phone number on her luggage tag

An airline passenger is claiming that her private information was compromised after being seen by a stranger.

A woman named Kirsten took to TikTok where she said that she received a text message from someone while she was waiting for a fight.

"I’m at the airport and the creepiest thing just happened to me," she said in her video.

"I’m sitting there on my layover and I get this text."

The video shows her walking through the airport talking about the text that might have been sent moments before. She then proceeds to read what the message said.

"Hi Kristen, My name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful so I had to find a way to talk to you. I saw your number on your luggage tag and decided to text you. I promise this isn’t as weird as it seems! Give a guy a chance," the message said, according to the video.

She first corrected the stranger, noting that her name is "Kirsten," not "Kristen."

She then went on to say that if the stranger, Nate, wanted to talk to her so badly he should've approached her "like a normal human being."

Kirsten called the moment an "invasion of privacy."

"And I’m extra weirded out because I have my address on my luggage tag so he could potentially know where I live now," Kirsten added.

She finished her video with her own safety announcement for people who are traveling.

"PSA to everyone out there: Turn your luggage tag inside out so that your personal information isn’t visible," Kirsten said on TikTok.

"And PSA to all creepers: do better."

Kirsten responded to one of the comments on her video, which suggested she purchase a luggage tag with a cover.

"Yep ordered new luggage tags immediately," Kirsten wrote.

A flight attendant named Ally Case recently went viral on TikTok for sharing her top safety tips, which included a luggage tag hack.

Case, who said she works for American Airlines, recommends travelers turn over the insert within the tag, so that it is available when needed and their personal information is not on display for anyone to see.

"I don’t even like strangers to know my name — no chance am I going to have my phone number and home address on display," Case captioned her video.

Other social media users shared their own personal hacks to avoid their private information getting into the wrong hands.

One social media user said that instead of using their home address, they write their work address on their tag and another person said they write the address of their trip destination, not their home.

"I’ve set up a dedicated email address instead," another user wrote.

The company security.org advises people to secure their "travel itineraries, passports, car rental documents, airline tickets and boarding passes" when traveling.

"These documents contain confidential information that you won’t want a stranger stumbling across. For your safety, scan a copy of your passport and keep that in a secure place," the website says.

"Keep your passport locked in a safe area along with your mobile devices. Do not leave it in plain sight. If you bring it along with you (and choose not to leave it behind in a hotel for example), make sure that it is close to your body as you would with your devices and wallet."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kirsten, who posts under the handle @kir.a.lo, for comment.