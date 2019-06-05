SeaWorld shuts down roller coaster just two weeks after its opening

SeaWorld in San Diego pulled the plug on its newest roller coaster just two weeks after it opened due to an "operational issue," the park said.

The Tidal Twister had debuted on May 21 and the park is working with the manufacturer to resolve the undisclosed concern.

No injuries were reported.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that the ride was shut down for maintenance, according to ABC 10 in San Diego. After the repairs are finished, it will have to be inspected by Cal/OSHA before it can be reopened.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld told Fox News, “Tidal Twister experienced an operational issue, for which we are working with the manufacturer to resolve so that we can get the ride back up and running as soon as possible. No one was injured. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority.”

The SeaWorld website describes the Tidal Twister “the first of its kind in the world, this unique ride is an exhilarating experience that demonstrates the power of the ocean. Accelerating to 30 mph, riders twist and bank as if they are riding the tide along a tight figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section.

“Two trains, holding 16 passengers each, load at opposite ends of the figure-8 and cross in the center with guests facing both forward and backward on the trains,” the site continues. “A lower-height requirement (48") makes this a perfect ride for younger guests and families.”