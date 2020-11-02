School in Bali allows students to pay tuition with coconuts, plant leaves

This is coco-nuts.

A school in Bali has allowed its students to pay for their degrees in coconuts due to the financial hardships inflicted by COVID-19.

The Venus One Tourism Academy in Tegalalang, Bali, has offered its students a relaxed payment that originally let them pay in installments.

"Initially, the tuition payment scheme was paid in installments three times, with the first installment at 50% [of the total], the second 20%, and the third 30%," the academy's director, Wayan Pasek Adi Putra, told local outlet Bali Puspa. "Because of this COVID pandemic, we have adapted a flexible policy. We produce virgin coconut oil, so students can pay their tuition by bringing coconuts."

"We have to educate them to optimize the natural resources in their surroundings," Wayan Pasek said. "When the pandemic is over, they will enter the world of hospitality with different skills. They may find new customers later when they become resellers [of the coconut products]."

The school reportedly also allowed its students to pay for classes with moringa leaves and gotu kola leaves which will be used to produce “herbal soap products” that can be sold to raise money for the academy.

"So that the graduates return to nature, where they are able to process coconut into VCO, Moringa leaves, and pegaga leaves into extraordinary products which are very useful. The three products will be developed by our graduates as products that promise the future, " Wayan Pasek told the outlet.

The school, which was founded in 2017 and just had its third graduating class last week, offers its students education in the hospitality industry.

However, the graduates may have to wait a bit before putting their education to use as the island is still closed to tourists through the end of 2020.

