Bahamas updates coronavirus safety protocol for easier entry

Escaping to the Caribbean just got a little bit easier, as the Bahamas have streamlined some aspects of the entry process for incoming travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Nov. 1, all visitors must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test five days before arrival, apply and pay for a small health insurance fee through the Bahamas Health Travel Visa and submit a daily, online health questionnaire for potential symptom tracking.

Tourists must also take a rapid antigen test on their fifth day in the Bahamas (if they are staying longer than 5 days) further agreeing to wear a mask and respect social distancing in public places.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation announced the changes on Saturday, just before the Caribbean country lifted quarantine restrictions for tourists and returning residents on Nov. 1. Saturday marked the last day of the “Vacation in Place” policy, which required visitors to stick to the grounds and amenities of their hotel or other accommodations for 14 days, or for the duration of their trip, if shorter, after tourism reopened on Oct. 15.

“The Bahamas has remained diligent in its efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout the islands, and these measures are imperative to ensure that remains the case,” Bahamian authorities said of the latest steps. “The health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors remain the number one priority of public health officials.”

Moving forward, officials stressed that protocol is subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19.

The island nation first closed its borders to Americans in July following an uptick in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

