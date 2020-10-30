Travel company gives tips for dream vacations — in actual dreams

To get around the challenges of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, one company is looking to help people take their next vacation while they’re asleep.

Earlier this week, travel company Love Home Swap launched its “Dream Tourism” service in partnership with lucid dreaming expert Charlie Morley.

The company is offering a free “Dream Passport” that gives people tips for how to dream up their next vacation -- and actually go to those places while they’re sleeping.

The guide uses “scientifically proven techniques” including dream incubation and lucid dreaming -- when someone is aware of themselves during a dream, the announcement said.

Some of the techniques included in the “Dream Passport” include studying the place you want to visit before going to sleep, writing out the details of your dream vacation, drawing pictures of yourself at your destination and “creating short affirmations” about wanting to dream about your trip, according to the announcement.

“Dream incubation is a real thing,” Morley said in a statement. “It has been studied by sleep researchers since the 1970s and is surprisingly easy to do. Combining visualization, affirmations and pre-sleep hypnotic suggestion, most people will be able to influence the content of their dreams within a few nights of practice and essentially choose what they want to dream about.”

The Love Home Swap “Dream Passport” is available on the company website for free.

“Dream home-swapping holidays are 100 percent coronavirus proof, quarantine exempt, the perfect way to get hyped about an actual home-swapping holiday and are absolutely free,” Celia Pronto, Love Home Swap’s managing director said.

According to Healthline, it is estimated that 55 percent of people have had at least one lucid dream in their life.

