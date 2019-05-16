Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cruises
Published

2 Royal Caribbean passengers die of natural causes on same voyage, cruise line confirms

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Royal Caribbean has confirmed the deaths of two guests aboard the Voyager of the Seas, which had embarked on a four-day cruise from Singapore on Monday.

HOLLAND AMERICA CRUISE SHIPS COLLIDE DURING 'PARALLEL PARKING JOB GONE WRONG'

"We extend our most sincere condolences to the families of the 75-year-old and 61-year-old guests due to unrelated natural causes," the cruise line wrote in a statement shared with Fox News. "Our Care Team are providing each of the families with assistance during this difficult time."

The travelers, both from Singapore, were said to have died of unrelated causes during a voyage on the Voyager of the Seas.<br>

The travelers, both from Singapore, were said to have died of unrelated causes during a voyage on the Voyager of the Seas.<br> (Royal Caribbean)

The travelers, both from Singapore, were said to have died of unrelated causes, though the exact day of each's passing was not immediately made public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voyager of the Seas was scheduled for a four-day excursion to Penang, in Malaysia, and Phuket, Thailand, before returning to Singapore on May 17.