Roads into Fort Lauderdale airport reopen after police investigation

Roadways leading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) have been reopened after a "security incident" snarled traffic to the airport on Thursday morning.

"Entrance roadways to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) have reopened to all traffic, and operations are gradually returning to normal following an earlier security incident outside of Terminals 2 and 3," the airport said in a statement released on Twitter. "Please bet patient as FLL employees, including TSA and CPB personnel, are allowed back into the airport to resume operations."

Police shut down all entrances to Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) earlier on Thursday morning amid an investigation outside of Terminals 2 and 3. A notice posted to the airport's Twitter account advised passengers of potential disruptions at 4:35 a.m. local time.

A representative for the airport would not confirm the cause of the investigation.

Travelers at our outside of FLL, meanwhile, had stated on Twitter that they were experiencing traffic and flight delays while the investigation took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.