Rare letter reveals 'profound' Christian faith of former atheist at the Museum of the Bible

The Museum of the Bible (MOTB) in the nation’s capital has opened an exhibit giving visitors a deeper understanding of humankind's journey of seeking truth.

Titled "C. S. Lewis and the Myth That Became Fact," the exhibit showcases the British writer and theologian’s journey from atheism to Christianity.

The exhibit includes a rare letter penned by Lewis himself to a correspondent named Mr. Rooke.

"Letter to Mr. Rooke" was dated Dec. 8, 1937, several years after Lewis converted to Christianity.

Wesley Viner, associate curator at the museum, told Fox News Digital the letter is part of an ongoing correspondence about the nature of poetry, knowledge and Christianity.

"In this particular letter, Lewis describes the vision possessed by certain poets as ‘knowledge in the deepest sense,’ but he rejects the idea that poetry must focus exclusively on ‘great subjects’ like truth, faith or God," said Viner.

Viner added, "Instead, he humorously notes that some of humanity's greatest poetry is concerned with ostensibly mundane and trivial topics, like ‘men sticking bits of pointed metal into each other in a quarrel.’"

The exhibit brings together worshipers of all ages, museum leaders said.

"The great revelation of poetry, Lewis argues, is that ‘there are no trivial nor uninteresting things,’" Viner said.

Also included in the exhibit are first and rare editions of Lewis’s work.

Carlos Campo, CEO of the MOTB, told Fox News Digital the exhibit brings together worshipers of all ages.

"Many of us, people from my generation, really came to know the Lord through books like ‘Mere Christianity’ and understanding C. S. Lewis. Then we gave our kids and grandkids ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ and then suddenly they came to know him as well," said Campo.

The portal fantasy novel was published in 1990.

It was turned into a film in 2005.

"You can see the hard apologist that he was. He really was a man who had no faith and then came to faith but [was] erudite," said Campo.

He said Lewis was "someone who knew as much about John Milton as he did about the Bible and yet became a real standard-bearer for the Christian faith."

To celebrate Lewis, the museum will be presenting Lewis's Narnia works, showcasing "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in its World Stage Theater.

The "C. S. Lewis and the Myth That Became Fact" exhibit runs until Feb. 14, 2026.