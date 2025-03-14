Rare artifacts representing America's 250th birthday will be featured in major exhibition

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) in Richmond, Virginia, will be opening a new exhibit.

"Give Me Liberty" will commemorate America’s 250th birthday, which will be celebrated July 4, 2026.

Rare artifacts dating back to the country’s founding will be on display with the theme representing Patrick Henry’s famed "Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Death" speech.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH RARE ARTIFACTS BENEATH HARRIET TUBMAN'S FAMILY HOME

The Founding Father was an orator who gave the famous speech while proposing to fellow Virginia leaders that the colony raise troops to battle the British.

VMHC president and CEO Jamie Bosket told Fox News Digital the museum is studying and sharing the American and Virginian story.

"Its triumphs and tragedies, its successes and shortcomings — and reflect on the many voices that together forge one commonwealth and one nation," Bosket said.

Artifacts such as a silver hilted smallsword, tools, stamps and political objects will be on display.

Letters penned by George Washington will also be featured.

Bosket added that "Give Me Liberty" explores the decade leading up to the Declaration of Independence.

"It also examines how the powerful ideas born in that era have continued to drive America’s movement toward a more perfect union," he said.

"Nearly one-third of history museums in America were founded around the 1976 bicentennial. The 250th anniversary is an opportunity for an even greater intellectual and cultural expansion."

Propaganda of the day will also be featured, such as pamphlets and copies of speeches that were catalysts for the revolution.

The VMHC noted in a press release that everyday objects such as teapots and silver spoons were all emblazoned with "I Love Liberty."

The exhibit runs from March 22 to Jan. 4, 2026.