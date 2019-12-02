Queen Elizabeth looking to hire 'director of royal travel' to oversee train and helicopter trips

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly looking for someone to handle her travel needs — when she’s not speeding around her lavish estates in a Land Rover.

That’s right: Buckingham Palace is looking for a new “director of royal travel” to help plan, negotiate and facilitate travel for “members of the royal family and their households,” according to a recent job listing posted to the palace’s official site.

“As Director of Royal Travel, you will have overall responsibility for organizing air travel and overseeing the operations of The Queen’s Helicopter Flight and usage of scheduled train services and the Royal Train,” the listing reads. “You will also liaise with the relevant authorities to provide advice and recommendations on travel, taking into account security, safety and environmental considerations.”

The listing adds that the director of royal travel will be overseeing a “small team” at the Royal Travel offices, which is also in charge of the queen’s “helicopter flight” out of the Royal Air Force station south of Odiham, England.

At times, the director of royal travel will also need “provide soundly based advice” on travel matters, per the posting.

The position itself is based in London, at Buckingham Palace.

The right candidate will have a background in operations and finance management, as well as excellent communication skills, “proven leadership and management skills,” and at least a “good understanding” of aviation safety, among other qualities.

As for compensation, the position offers 85,000 pounds, or around $110,000 annually.

Buckingham Palace is accepting applications through Dec. 20, so start fudging your resumes now.