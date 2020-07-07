Qatar Airways requiring passengers to wear face mask and shield while onboard

Travelers are going to have to up their PPE game if they want to fly on Qatar Airways.

The airline is now requiring passengers to wear face shields in addition to their face masks while on board in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

CDC DIRECTOR CRITICIZES AMERICAN AIRLINES' DECISION TO BOOK MIDDLE SEATS: 'SUBSTANTIAL DISAPPOINTMENT'

But passengers are not required to bring their own mask. According to a press release, disposable face shields will be given out to those who need one. The shields, which come in both adult and children sizes, will be distributed either at the check-in desk or the boarding gate, depending on airport.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Qatar Airways will also provide passengers with a single-use surgical mask to wear under the shield – also a requirement – as well as disposable gloves and hand sanitizer.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our passengers has been our highest priority. By introducing these additional onboard safety and hygiene measures, our customers can rely on us and our unparalleled expertise to fly them safely to their destination. As the largest international airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have become one of the most experienced in safety and hygiene. We will continue to lead the industry in terms of the services offered to our passengers, so that they can travel with confidence,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said in the press release.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Qatar also requires cabin crew members to wear disposable protective gowns over their uniforms, along with face masks, shields and gloves.

Qatar Airways is not the only airline to put in place comprehensive health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of July, most major airlines are requiring face masks on its flights.