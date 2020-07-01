Alaska Airlines will start issuing yellow cards to guests who refuse to wear masks

Soccer fans may be accustomed to this.

Airlines have been struggling with how to enforce face-mask regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some passengers have refused to wear masks, which according to one airline, has caused tension and anxiety on its flights.

In response, Alaska Airlines is taking a cue from soccer in order to solve the problem.

Safety is our top priority! Starting in early July, our flight attendants will be empowered to issue a warning to any guest who flagrantly refuses to wear a mask on board our aircraft. Learn more on our blog: https://t.co/MP0HHgSHPQ — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 30, 2020

In a post that appeared on the airline’s official blog, the company revealed that flight attendants will soon be granted the authority to issue yellow cards to travelers not wearing a mask or face covering on the aircraft. These cards will serve as a “final notice” to the guest, whose travel with Alaska Airlines “will be reviewed and could be suspended for a period.”

CDC DIRECTOR CRITICIZES AMERICAN AIRLINES' DECISION TO BOOK MIDDLE SEATS: 'SUBSTANTIAL DISAPPOINTMENT'

According to the blog post, flight attendants will start using these yellow cards in early July.

Alaska Airlines’ president Ben Minicucci said, “We take pride in our excellent customer service, a main reason so many of our guests enjoy flying with us. That stays the same. We’re counting on both our guests and employees to be considerate of one another to wear face coverings and contribute to our constant effort to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some exceptions will be made, according to the post. The following travelers will not be required to wear face-masks: children under the age of 2, anyone with a medical issue that has trouble breathing and travelers with disabilities who cannot wear a mask or can’t remove one without assistance.

Alaska Airlines also clarified that travelers can move their masks to eat and drink.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Starting today, all travelers with Alaska Airlines will have to sign off on a required health agreement at check-in. If they do not have their own mask, Alaska Airlines says it will provide them upon request.