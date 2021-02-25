Private island resort in the Maldives available to rent for $1M

If you have at least $1 million to blow on an exclusive private island stay, you can buy out a five-star resort in the Maldives for four night nights.

A spokesperson for The Nautilus Maldives confirmed to Fox News that its small island resort can be taken over for a starting rate of $250,000 for per night. However, terms and conditions listed on its "An Ultra-Luxe Island to Yourself" webpage states that guests are required to stay for minimum of four nights.

The unique opportunity is being offered in light of the "change and uncertainty" the travel industry is facing after nearly a year since the pandemic was declared.

Guests who can afford the private island buyout are granted "ultimate seclusion and exclusive use" of The Nautilus Maldives. They also receive a VIP welcome at Velana International Airport with private lounge access, swift travel document processing and limousine service that transfers guests to a seaplane.

The luxurious resort has 26 beach and ocean houses, and is located in Baa Atoll – an administrative division of the Maldives that has received a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve designation from the United Nations.

Each house comes with a temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool and private decks in addition to full butler services.

Complimentary inclusions provided to guests who book the entire resort include access to Wi-Fi throughout the island, still and sparkling water in-house and at restaurants, and a selection of fitness classes and daily laundry service for a maximum of four items.

And as a tropical island destination, The Nautilus Maldives provides guests who take over its resort with access to snorkeling equipment and non-motorized water sports free of charge.

Other amenities include a spa, gym and arena that allows visitors to play futsal, badminton, tennis or volleyball.

Multiple excursions and experiences are available at the resort as well, including manta ray tours, private yacht and seaplane rides, move nights on the sand and more.

Resorts and hotels in the Maldives have been open to visitors since July and August.

There have been a little over 19,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections throughout the archipelago since March, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, the U.S. has had more than 28.4 million infections, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends against non-essential travel during the pandemic. If travel is necessary, the health agency advises taking precautionary measures like wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly.