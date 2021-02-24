Top 10 beaches in the US, according to Tripadvisor

Apparently not all beaches are created equal.

Or at least that’s what Tripadvisor’s updated "Top 25 Beaches" list is suggesting, which ranked some of the most popular seaside destinations around the world.

The travel planning and review website made its determination based on user responses left on Tripadvisor.com in the last 12 months, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

In Tripadvisor’s release, 10 U.S. beaches were highlighted as standouts for 2021. Five of which were in Hawaii and two were in Florida.

Meanwhile, the West Coast secured two spots in the top 10 and the East Coast secured one.

"Whether your preferred kind of beach is preened and pristine or rugged and rough, this list of travelers' favorites is just the inspiration you need to get planning your next beach break," said Tripadvisor’s Christine Maguire, who is a vice president and general manager of global media business at the company.

Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.

1. Saint Pete Beach - St. Pete Beach, Florida

Tripadvisor says its users found Saint Pete Beach to be a great spot for watching the sunset and small group cruising.

2. Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says its users called Ka’anapali Beach "gorgeous" and "accessible." The top-rated activities done here are snorkeling and whale watching.

3. Moonstone Beach - Cambria, California

Tripadvisor says its users mostly enjoy Moonstone Beach for its beauty and availability of precious and semi-precious stones, including jade and moonstones. Aside from treasure-hunting, visitors have highly reviewed sunset cruises there.

4. Wailea Beach - Wailea, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says its users have written that Wailea Beach provides "breathtaking views of the Maui coast." The top activity visitors partook in here were sea turtle tours.

5. Cannon Beach - Cannon Beach, Oregon

Tripadvisor says its users took a liking to Cannon Beach’s tide pools and sea creatures, which become visible during low tide at Haystack Rock. For this reason, guided daytrips at the beach was the most popular activity.

6. Napili Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says its users commended Napili Beach for the natural reef it has where marine life is easily visible. Whale watching from Lahaina Harbor was another top activity for this Hawaiian beach.

7. Ogunquit Beach - Ogunquit, Maine

Tripadvisor says its users were impressed with Ogunquit Beach during high tide, which reportedly allows visitors to walk or swim hundreds of feet while the water is only waist level. Reviewers also enjoyed exploring Perkins Cove, a small fishing community that offers scenic views and shopping opportunities.

8. Wai'anapanapa State Park - Hana, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says its users love the beach at Wai'anapanapa State Park for its "otherworldly" black sand. Tours of the formerly volcanic land are a top activity for beachgoers.

9. Madeira Beach - Madeira Beach, Florida

Tripadvisor says its users like Madeira Beach for its flat terrain and walkability. The beach is also highly liked for its food options.

10. Kailua Beach Park - Kailua, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says its users found Kailua Beach Park to have "fewer crowds" and a "good park." The top-rated activity here was a guided full-day tour of the nearby Mokulua Islands.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to avoid non-essential travel during the pandemic, the health agency is not against beach visits.

Instead, the CDC is advising Americans to make cautious considerations before they visit a public beach. Safety protocols the agency recommends include wearing face masks, sanitizing hands regularly and making an effort to social distance while avoiding large gatherings.