South Korea's Banwol Island draws more tourists after going purple

If purple is your favorite color, you’re really going to love it here.

Banwol Island in South Korea is trending an Instagram-worthy day trip destination for its eclectic violet theme, drawing thousands of domestic visitors as international travel is restricted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shades of the secondary hue dominate the isle in the South Jeolla Province, from 400 purple rooftops to acres of lavender flowers and a picture-perfect, bright purple bridge. The Korea Travel Post reports that even signage and restaurant serveware throughout the "half-moon island" are purple, too.

According to The Sun, the purple paradise's transformation began in 2015. Authorities painted 400 rooftops purple, also planting 230,000 square feet of lavender and 30,000 purple New England wildflowers. In a bid to boost tourism, a hotel, restaurant, café and bike rental shop have also opened their doors for business. Only about 150 people live on Banwol and the neighboring Bakji Island, many of whom work in agriculture.

Banwol finally shot to stardom this summer, with over 100,000 people reportedly visiting between June and August 2020, up 20% from the year prior, as people stuck closer to home in the fight against COVID-19 and looked for local amusements.

Well into the New Year, the plump paradise continues to trend. As seen on Instagram, a particularly popular place for a picture is the Cheonsa Bridge, which connects Banwol with Bakji.

Like an up and coming attraction, admission is charged – Travel Post reports that it costs about $2.70 per adult to enter Banwol Island.