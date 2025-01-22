President Trump supporters sing 'God Bless the USA' on flight leaving inauguration in DC

The celebration wasn't over for these patriotic passengers leaving the nation’s capital after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

On a Southwest flight departing from Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia, headed to Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, one passenger broke into song.

Matt Oakley of Nashville, Tennessee, posted a clip of the moment on TikTok. The footage shows a man standing in the front of the plane belting out Lee Greenwood’s "God Bless the USA."

"Kid next to me got into it at the end," the video's caption reads.

Oakley, a performer himself, said he performed at two inaugural balls while he was in town.

"The man who stood up at the front of the plane was a former veteran who served this country," Oakley told Fox News Digital.

"He had the entire plane paying attention and a bunch of people singing along," he added.

The veteran seen in the video was sporting a flannel shirt along with a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Oakley said it was hard to tell how many people joined in on the celebratory song.

"In a world where everyone makes things seem so divided, it didn’t feel divided in that moment," he said.

Oakley added, "It was cool to witness a bunch of strangers singing the praises of our country."

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.