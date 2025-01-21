Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Flight passengers celebrate President Trump by singing 'YMCA' in viral video

Southwest flyer's video reaches 2 million views after Trump supporters perform Village People's hit song midair

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
Delta shares former President Jimmy Carter's friendly travel ritual Video

Delta shares former President Jimmy Carter's friendly travel ritual

Delta Air Lines paid tribute to the late president posting a video on X showing Carter shaking hands with fellow flyers "every time."

A flight en route to Washington, D.C., was filled with passengers celebrating the inauguration of President Donald Trump in style by playing the song that has become associated with the commander in chief's campaign: "Y.M.C.A."

Sarah Rogers, a resident of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, shared a video on TikTok capturing her "unique" flight experience on Southwest, which has since garnered more than 2 million views.

Rogers told Fox News Digital that her husband surprised her on Christmas with tickets to Trump's inauguration.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS DEBATE CLAPPING UPON TOUCHDOWN: MAJOR AIRLINE PILOTS REACT

"I'm not usually a very political person, but over the last year or so, I've gotten pretty involved in the Trump campaign…and [my husband] knew that I was really invested in this," Rogers said.

"When Trump won, and we knew that he was going to be president, he decided to book this trip for me…We did spend money on it, but to me it was worth it. It was a Christmas present. It's a once in a lifetime experience."

Rogers flew from Oklahoma to Houston, where she had a layover before taking off to the nation's capital on Sunday.

She said she was quietly waiting at the gate with the rest of the passengers when an individual on the flight stood up and started waving a Trump sign. The moment was then met by a roaring cheer from other travelers.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INAUGURATION AND TRAVEL: HERE'S WHEN DC FLIGHTS, HOTEL STAYS SHOULD DECREASE IN PRICE

Rogers said she felt as though most of the passengers realized that they were "a little bit like-minded."

Houston flight to DC plays YMCA over intercom as flight lands

A flight from Houston to Washington, D.C., celebrated the inauguration of President Donald Trump as the plane's crew played "Y.M.C.A." over the intercom. (Sarah Rogers/@sarahrogers44_)

"Once we all made it on board and everything, there was just this vibe in the air like we were all excited to be going to D.C. for the inauguration," she added.

"Before we took off, the [flight attendant] was like, ‘I just want to ask, is there anyone on this flight going to the inauguration?’ and everyone started cheering."

As the plane hit the tarmac in D.C., Village People's "Y.M.C.A." started playing over the intercom and the cabin lights switched to red and blue.

MYSTERIOUS 'DING' SOUNDS HEARD ON AIRPLANES MIGHT NOT MEAN WHAT YOU THINK

In the video, recorded by Rogers, passengers are seen performing the iconic choreography associated with the 1978 disco number.

YMCA Village people viral airplane video before Trump's inauguration

Flight passengers aboard a Southwest flight joined in on the fun by performing the "Y.M.C.A." choreography before touching down in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President Trump. (Sarah Rogers/@sarahrogers44_)

Rogers said that not everyone on the flight appeared to be heading to the inauguration, and there were some passengers who did not join the celebration, but they still remained respectful and let everyone "have their moment."

"Being on the plane and then [the flight crew] playing [the "Y.M.C.A."], it wasn't expected at all, but it was such a fun vibe," she added.

"I think everybody [is] really hopeful…with expectations of what the next four years are going to bring, and everybody was really united at that moment and that song, even though it doesn't necessarily have a political meaning behind it, because it's like Trump's song. We all just kind of came together, and it just felt very unified."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Many TikTok users reacted to Rogers' video in the comments section.

President-elect Donald Trump enjoys the Village People's YMCA at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

The Village People's song, "Y.M.C.A.," has become associated with President Donald Trump over the past year due to its use throughout his campaign. (Evan Vucci/AP)

"Give that crew a raise! let's go America!!!," one TikTok user wrote.

"That is amazing!!! That would of been the best [flight] to be on & I don’t even like to fly!!!!," another user commented.

"They did this on our flight coming [into] DC yesterday! Most fun ever!!!!," another person wrote.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

When Rogers arrived in Washington, D.C., she woke up at 3 a.m. on Inauguration Day and stood in line for five hours in the freezing cold before entering the Capital One Arena to watch the ceremony.

YMCA song on flight to DC

A passenger aboard a Southwest flight recorded her "unique" experience after the crew played "Y.M.C.A." as the plane landed in Washington, D.C., on the eve of Inauguration Day. (Sarah Rogers/@sarahrogers44_ | Getty Images)

She said the "Y.M.C.A." has continued to follow her throughout the city as people are playing the song on speakers, and others do the "Trump dance"in the streets of D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 