Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

Popular beach destination requires tourists to book spots via app or website

Beaches in Sardinia, Italy, move to curb overtourism

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
International travel safety expert shares tips after losing sister abroad Video

International travel safety expert shares tips after losing sister abroad

Kate Gladdin speaks with Fox News Digital to offer travel safety advice after her sister, Nicole Fitzsimons, was killed in a motorbike accident while vacationing in Thailand in 2012. 

Beachgoers are going to have to take one extra step before catching waves and rays of sun. 

Travelers who plan to visit Sardinia, Italy are being asked to reserve a spot on the beach through an app.

The new initiative comes as the Italian island attempts to curb overtourism by implementing a digital reservation system on various beaches.

TOURISTS RIPPED OFF AT POPULAR LANDMARK BY 'IMPOSSIBLE' TICKETING SCHEMES ATTRACT INVESTIGATION

North of the island, Cala Brandinchi and Lu Impostu beaches will cap visitors, allowing only 1,447 and 3,352 people who reserve a spot on the San Teodoro app or website.

"To access the beaches, reservations are required to receive your QRCode," reads the website.

Beach of Rena Bianca, Sardinia

Some beaches in Sardinia, Italy, are planning to implement a system requiring tourists to reserve a spot on the beach through an app or on a website. (iStock)

The site added, "Access to the beaches of Cala Brandinchi and Lu Impostu is subject to mandatory reservations in the period from June 1 [to] Sept. 30." 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

On the south coast, the local Teulada council plans to implement a similar digital reservation system.

Capannizza Beach, Budoni, Sardinia

The new initiative comes as amid attempts to curb overtourism by implementing digital reservation systems on various beaches. (iStock)

The mayor of Teulada, Angelo Milia, said, "We hope to start with the new system as early as July," the Independent reported. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The digital change follows a set of strict tourism rules implemented around the island over recent years.

turquoise sea in Porto Giunco, Sardinia, Italy

Six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023. (iStock)

The town of Stintino’s Pelosa requires a beach ticket and prohibits the use of regular beach towels unless those are accompanied by a straw mat, according to Euronews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Approximately six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023, according to the State Department.