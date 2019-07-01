Bride demands all bridesmaids be the same height at wedding, shames short friend for 'hooker heels'

That’s a tall order.

An anonymous bride is going viral for allegedly demanding that each of the women in her bridal party be the exact same height.

In a post on Reddit, the friend of one of the bridesmaids shared the extreme lengths the bride is asking her friends to go to in order to be involved in her wedding.

“So one of my good friends is 5’ 10” (we’ll call her L) and her cousin is getting married,” the poster shared on the forum, noting the bride is 5’ 11”.

“[The bride] starts by telling my friend and her other 7 bridesmaids that no one can be taller than her, and she’ll be wearing 2 inch heels, so prepare appropriately,” the post continued.

However, the poster shared that “a couple of months” later, the bride “decided that all the bridesmaids must be the exact same height.”

“Since L is 5’10, everyone must be exactly 5’10 and a half (apparently the heel on [L’s] flats give her half an inch and yes the bride thinks that’s a big enough deal to warrant addressing the extra half inch).”

Even the bride’s high school best friend, who is 5’3”, has been instructed to get 7.5-inch heels if she wants to participate in the nuptials, the poster claimed.

Though, the “bride hates all the shoes that the bridesmaid has found that are 7 inches tall. According to bride, they look like hooker shoes,” the post reads.

“As of yesterday, she told L AND short bridesmaid that they were ruining her day and that one of them had to drop out of the wedding party, but she would let them decide which of them were a real friend to her and which of them was a fake friend.”

The woman who wrote the post venting about the bride’s actions was met with hundreds of comments criticizing the bride.

“Best solution... all of the bridesmaids drop out of the wedding party,” one person wrote.

“I can’t believe someone would ask someone to wear these shoes to a wedding. Weddings are all-day affairs, and bridesmaids are expected to do stuff and you can’t do it tottering around in heels you hate, aren’t used to and likely fit wrong…” one woman wrote in a lengthy rant.

“Yeah, real friends don't ask you to stand up in 7" platforms for at least an hour,” one shared.

Another commenter – who was not the original poster – shared a supposed update, claiming both bridesmaids left the party.

“On the update, L dropped out and the short bridesmaid got kicked out,” the original poster wrote.