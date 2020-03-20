Pilot spells out 'Stay Home' over Austrian airspace after coronavirus restrictions put in place

Look, up in the sky -- it’s good advice.

A pilot flying over Austrian airspace on Monday used the opportunity to spell out a message for anyone monitoring the plane’s flight path: STAY HOME.

The single-engine plane -- a Diamond DA40, according to Flight Aware -- took off from Weiner Neustadt in Austria for a 24-minute flight over Austria’s southeastern airspace before eventually touching down in Graz.

In that short time, the pilot managed to spell out his distinct, two-word message, most likely in response to the government’s guidance for residents to stay home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The same day the flight took place, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had urged all residents to self-isolate and refrain from leaving home. Only those with essential jobs, or those who needed to leave home to obtain food or medicine (or care for others that do) were exempt.

On March 15, the government also advised against public gatherings of more than five people. Restaurants and bars have since been ordered to close to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, Austria had reported more than 2,300 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and six deaths.