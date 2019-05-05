Pets on Boeing 737 plane that crashed into river likely did not survive

There are likely no surviving pets on a military-chartered jet that skidded into the river at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday, officials have reported.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 143 people, and at least four pets, when it left the military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The jet reportedly tried to land during a thunderstorm and skidded off the runway into the shallow St. Johns River.

Everyone on board was able to evacuate the plane without critical injuries.

However, according to reports, there were at least four pets, including cats and dogs, which were checked in the Boeing 737’s cargo hold at the bottom of the plane. All are presumed dead.

“There’s water in the cargo hold," spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville Kaylee LaRocque said to USA Today. “We are so sad about this situation, that there are animals that unfortunately passed away."

Authorities have yet to retrieve the animals or passengers’ luggage, citing “safety issues with the aircraft.” The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

“Many people are asking about the pets aboard the aircraft that skidded off the runway into the St. Johns River last night at NAS Jacksonville. Unfortunately, they have not been retrieved yet due to safety issues with the aircraft. Our hearts and prayers go out to those pet owners during this terrible incident,” NAS Jacksonville wrote on Facebook of the incident.

Though the plane is not fully submerged, the cargo hold is under water, leading authorities to believe none of the animals survived.

"Obviously, we do not have confirmation, but we are continuing to do what we can to positively determine the status of the pets," Capt. Michael Connor, commanding officer for the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, said to USA Today. "It's a very, obviously, rough situation. My sympathy and my heart really goes out to those families."

The plane reportedly skidded off the runway into the water around 9:40 a.m. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue tweeted that approximately 90 personnel responded to the scene.