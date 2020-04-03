1 person dies aboard Celebrity Cruises ship, 2 others evacuated from Royal Caribbean ship for medical reasons

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A person aboard the Celebrity Infinity cruise liner has passed away, Celebrity Cruises confirmed on Thursday.

The person’s cause of death was not specified in a statement provided to Fox News, although the ship, which is currently docked off the west coast of Florida, has been under lockdown since at least Saturday following confirmed cases of coronavirus among the remaining crew members onboard, the Miami Herald reports.

The deceased is also said to be a crew member, according to the outlet.

A representative for Royal Caribbean, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, further confirmed that two crew members aboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas ship — which currently sits off the coast of southeast Florida — were evacuated for medical reasons.

The company said all guests had already departed from both ships in the last couple of weeks, according to a previous statement obtained by the Herald. Only crew members remain, and those that had exhibited “influenza-like” symptoms were asked to isolate in their cabins.

As of Saturday, however, crew members aboard the Infinity told the Herald that most of them had been confined to their rooms since Saturday, and learned of a fellow employee’s death on Thursday, but not how many positive cases had been recorded on the ship.

Prior to Saturday, the crew members were reportedly awaiting arrangements to repatriate to their home countries.

Cruise ships operated by both the Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean, among other lines, have recently been linked to several coronavirus outbreaks since February. Most recently, two ships sailing with the Holland America Line (which is owned by Carnival) arrived off at Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday to begin disembarkation after at least 200 passengers reported influenza-like illness symptoms since March 22.

In March, both CDC and the U.S. State Department had since advised that Americans avoid traveling by cruise ship. Cruise companies largely suspended travel on March 13 under guidance from government agencies. Ships that were still at sea attempted to make arrangements to dock, though many were turned away and forced to seek docking elsewhere.