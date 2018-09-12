Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TRAVEL
Published
Last Update September 12

People respond to Hurricane Florence with 'Hurrication' photos on Instagram

By Christian Gollayan | New York Post
This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP)

This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP)

As Hurricane Florence plans to land a “Mike Tyson punch” to the Carolinas this week, locals and visitors are making the best of the natural disaster by posting “Hurrication” photos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, one user uploaded a photo of herself enjoying beer with her friends, writing: “Cheers to hoping hurricane Florance is kind to us here in Charleston.”

Some people are even hitting the water, like one user who uploaded a bikini photo of herself in Sullivan’s Island Beach in South Carolina.

Another user grieved the impending Category 4 storm by posting modeling portraits of herself in Charleston. “Florence don’t take our city,” she wrote.

President Trump declared a state of emergency for Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, calling for mass evacuations in those states.

“This will be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast,” the National Weather Service wrote on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.