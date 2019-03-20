Passenger's dog found dead following Air France-KLM flight

An airline passenger’s dog was found dead in the cargo hold upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, KLM has confirmed to Fox News.

The unnamed passenger, who was flying with Air France-KLM from Amsterdam, was said to be “devastated,” according to TMZ. She retrieved her dead dog — what reportedly appears to be a husky — from a warehouse at LAX following Tuesday’s flight.

The animal is believed to have died from a lack of oxygen sometime during the nearly 11-hour flight after being placed in the aircraft’s cargo area, according to TMZ. However, in a statement from the airline to Fox News, the cause of death cannot be confirmed until after the scheduled necropsy.

An airline representative confirmed the incident to Fox News and expressed condolences to the passenger.

"A dog was found dead in the cargo hold of the KL601, after a flight from Amsterdam to Los Angeles on March 19th. The dog’s owner has been notified and we express our condolences. In cooperation with the local health authority in the US, the CDC, the dog was initially examined to ensure there was no immediately obvious public health threat. The dog was loaded correctly according KLM's pet policy. We have to wait for the results of the necropsy to determine the cause of death," the statement read.

The alleged incident comes almost one year after a 9-month-old French bulldog was found dead on a United Airlines flight after the attendant instructed his owner to place him in the overhead bin, rather than underneath the seat.

United claimed full responsibility for the “tragic accident” and offered to compensate the family. In May, the family’s lawyer confirmed the airline had settled with the family.

