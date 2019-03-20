Plane catches fire after landing gear fails to open properly

An Iran Air plane caught fire while landing at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday night.

The plane reportedly caught fire after the pilot was forced to perform a belly landing because the landing gear did not open properly.

According to Reuters, the pilot was unable to release the back wheels of the plane during the descent. The pilot circled the airport to burn off the fuel before landing at the airport.

A video of the incident shows sparks and large flames shooting out of the back of the plane while it skids down the runway.

According to Radio Farda, 12 emergency crews were immediately dispatched to meet the plane after the problematic landing and all passengers were evacuated without injury.

“Fortunately, after the evacuation of fuel for the aircraft and the aircraft ended its fuel, the ground was foamed and the aircraft landed safely and this incident was not damaged; now all the people who were on the plane were evacuated,” a statement from spokesman Sigiriyev said to Radio Farda.

Reuters quotes Iran’s emergency department as there being 100 people on board that were evacuated safely.