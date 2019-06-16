Passenger claims he was unfairly kicked off cruise after calling a crew member an 'idiot'

A cruise ship passenger claims that he wasn’t given a chance to argue his case when he was kicked off of the boat and left to figure out how he was going to get home.

Robert and Esther Gaines claim the incident occurred towards the beginning of a Norwegian Cruise Lines trip last May. Apparently, it all sparked from a disagreement Robert Gaines had with a crew member regarding reservations to one of the ship’s shows.

Gaines admits that things did get heated. He claims that he made reservations for the show, but his name wasn’t on the list. When the worker refused to let him in, Gaines wasn’t happy. ”I said 'Listen you idiot, I'm telling you right now that my family is in the show,” he told NBC 6 in Miami. “Why are you keeping me out of the show?”

Gaines claims, “They started calling security and I may have made a comment that said you better get more than a couple because I'm a big guy. They were really scaring me.”

While the incident ended without any physical altercation, Gaines provided a statement to security. The next morning, however, he claims that a security officer showed up at his cabin. He was informed that the captain decided that Gaines would have to disembark on the island of Tortola.

According to Gaines, he wasn’t even given a chance to argue the decision with the captain. Gaines was then forced to spend hundreds of dollars to get home, NBC 6 reports.

In a statement obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines said, “We are in the business of providing incredibly positive and memorable experiences for all our guests. We also care deeply about our team members and work very hard to ensure they are happy and treated with the utmost respect. Therefore, we do not take kindly to anyone who behaves badly by disparaging others or creating an environment which erodes the experience we are providing for our guests and crew.”

“As such, we have a zero-tolerance policy aboard our fleet when it comes to inappropriate or discourteous behavior,” the statement continued. “Guests are advised of this in our Guest Conduct Policy, which is agreed to by all guests upon payment of the cruise fare. Any guest that violates these policies is subject to removal from the ship by order of the captain and is responsible for all travel arrangement expenses incurred. All travel companions of a removed guest remain in good standing and receive the exceptional service for which our crew members are recognized. Please know that we do not take the removal of guests from ships lightly.”

Norwegian Cruise Lines did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.