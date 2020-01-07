Passenger shamed for putting bare foot on someone else's armrest during flight

A passenger is being slammed for putting their barefoot on the armrest of the person sitting in front of them during a flight.

A video of the outrageous occurrence was shared on Tuesday by the Instagram account @PassengerShaming with the caption: “So is hobbling still a thing?”

The clip shows the passenger’s foot comfortably laid up on the armrest belonging to a female passenger sitting in a window seat. The camera quickly pans over to her face – and she does not appear enthused.

She’s also seen holding a cup with her left hand, presumably because her right armrest has been commandeered by someone’s foot.

Instagram users had a lot to say about the shocking airline offense.

“The fact passengers won’t speak up is mind-boggling!” said one Instagram user. “I’ll be damned if a person ever has [their] foot up on my arm rest!”

“Seriously, what grown adult does this with no remorse?” another person commented.

One Instagram user hilariously wrote, “Whoopsie my scalding hot coffee has been spilled all over what should be my armrest.”

“Is it a criminal offense for lopping off someone's foot on a plane?” another said.

Other commenters simply found comic relief in the female passenger’s stoic facial expression.

“She is ALL OF US!!” one person wrote.