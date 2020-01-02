Delta passenger caught using touch screen with foot: 'Most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen'

A video exposing a Delta passenger using the in-flight touch screen with her bare feet has some online users crying foul.

The 35-second clip, shared Wednesday on Twitter by Erik Olvera, shows the woman, who’s not wearing shoes or socks, swiping away on the plane’s media screen with her toes.

“I fly a lot and this, by far, is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen on a plane,” Olvera tweeted. "Bringing #antibacterialwipes. Where’s @NaomiCampbell when you need her in-flight wipe down advice?”

The video has since gone viral with more than 2 million views and 3,000 retweets.

Twitter users appeared to agree that the passenger’s behavior was unsanitary.

“What the hell is wrong with people,” a Twitter user commented.

Another tweeted, “OMG! Pigs do fly!”

“That person looks like they’ve practiced foot scrolling a lot,” another Twitter user wrote.

“In 1st class looking like low class,” someone else tweeted.

Others jokingly questioned whether the woman had arms, to which Olvera replied: “Her arms were just fine. She carried her expensive luggage on/off the plane."

“Also used them to throw back cocktails and take snacks from the galley when the FA [flight attendant] wasn’t around,” he added.

A Twitter user slammed the passenger’s behavior as “passive-aggressive” and argued that it was “indicative of entitlement issues.”

“A confrontation would probably only result in them playing the victim or pretending to have a handicap -- anything that allows them to get attention and rage,” the person tweeted. “The kind of person who'll never admit they're wrong.”