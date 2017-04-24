Orlando airport shuttle stops for 2nd time in week

For the second time in a week, shuttle problems at Orlando International Airport caused long lines and more than 50 passengers to miss their flights.

The shuttle to a section of the airport was taken off line for about 45 minutes on Sunday.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2oDmasd ) reports the affected gates serve American, United and Spirit airlines.

On Wednesday, shuttle service from the airport's entrance and baggage handling area to dozens of gates was shut down for about three hours.

Buses transported some travelers to their gates, and the airport opened a walkway between the gates and the main terminal building.

Orlando is the nation's most visited city with 66 million visitors last year.

About 41 million passengers passed through the airport last year.

