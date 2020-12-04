Ohio adds Ohio to its travel advisory list due to high coronavirus positivity rate

Ohio residents should reconsider traveling to the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health’s list of states with a travel advisory — because of high COVID-19 testing positivity rates — now includes Ohio.

Health officials recommend anyone entering Ohio from states on the list, where the positivity rate is 15% or higher, self-quarantine for 14 days. But Ohio had to put itself on the list, as this was the first week its own COVID-19 positivity hit 15% since April.

That doesn’t mean Ohio residents should abandon the state. Rather, the state is recommending everyone stay at home aside from necessary trips for essential supplies. They’re also advising residents to wear masks while around others, and frequently wash their hands.

“The state has seen record cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of the virus,” Ohio health officials wrote in their updated travel advisory.

Still, Ohio residents on Twitter joked about the seemingly impossible task of not traveling to Ohio while in Ohio.

There have been more than 6,300 COVID-19 deaths and 422,000 confirmed cases in Ohio as of Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. New cases are still trending high in the state, with a peak of 9,198 new cases reported on Nov. 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ohio’s travel advisory is a recommendation, and not a mandate. The state is recommending quarantining to anyone traveling from Idaho, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Mississippi, Utah, Missouri, Nevada, Arkansas or Montana. They also couldn’t provide firm data from Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, but warned that Oregon and Wyoming have likely hit the 15% threshold and Washington and Oklahoma are approaching it.

In cases where someone who traveled to an advisory state lives with someone who didn’t travel, health officials recommend staying in separate rooms if possible, or wear masks and stay at least six feet apart.

Anyone who traveled to one of the states on the list should not leave home other than to seek medical care, the state recommends. They should also refrain from having visitors to their home, or using public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.