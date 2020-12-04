Woman kicked off Frontier flight for refusing to wear mask, cursing at flight attendant, video shows

A passenger was kicked off a Frontier flight from Cincinnati to Tampa on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask.

In footage of the incident, the woman is seen being approached by a flight attendant who noticed she was not complying with the airline’s mask policy — but things escalated when the woman refused and shouted an expletive at her.

WARNING: Footage contains profane language.

“Ma'am you need to have a mask on. You need to have the paper mask they provided,” a flight attendant is seen telling a passenger in a video obtained by Fox News on Friday.

The reluctant traveler appeared to try and ignore the flight attendant's instructions.

“Ma’am, I’m speaking to you. Ma’am?" the flight attendant continued. "You have to wear your mask the whole entire flight. If you’re unable to do so you will be removed from the flight."

As the flight attendant turns to walk away, the woman can be heard remarking, "Thanks, a--h----."

“OK, you’re done. Let’s go,” the flight attendant responds. “You’re getting off the aircraft. You’re done, you’re not going to speak to me like that. You have to comply. You agreed to this when you checked into our flight and when you bought your ticket so I need you to get off the aircraft at this time."

A second video shows a security guard arrive to remove the woman and her luggage. On her way out of the aircraft, the passenger still refused to wear her mask while passing by her fellow travelers.

Several of those passengers erupted in applause when the woman was finally ushered out of the aircraft. Someone can also be heard calling her a "Karen."

It’s unclear whether the ejected passenger faced any repercussions, such as a ban, following the incident, nor whether her actions resulted in any delays. Frontier Airlines did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

Frontier customers are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth throughout the flights and at ticket counters, gate areas and while onboarding the aircraft, per Frontier’s website. Frontier flight crew members are also required to wear a face covering while working.

"This level of protection is important for everyone’s well-being and if you don’t wear an approved face covering, you may lose future travel privileges on Frontier," the site states.