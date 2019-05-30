Sneak peek: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge puts Disneyland guests on Batuu

It’s the closest a “Star Wars” fan will ever get to setting foot in a galaxy far, far away.

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which officially opens on May 31, is being billed as one of its most immersive experiences — and it seems the park spared no expense in bringing the film’s otherworldly excitement to life.

The 14-acre park, designed to transport guests to the planet of Batuu, is packed with shopping, dining and activities, and is populated with costumed alien inhabitants, functional droids and local “Batuuans.”

"Most of our inhabitants are Batuaans and they're the locals and they run our shops and they run our restaurants,” said Chris Kelly, an Imagineering producer for Disney. “We've had a little bit of a ... separate group that has landed and kind infiltrated a bit and it's the friends behind me,” she added, referring to the Stormtroopers that patrol parts of the park.

The food and drink, too, is designed to take guests on a culinary journey across the galaxy, with exotic cuisine ranging from the “Fried Endorian Tip-Yip” and Smoked Kaadu Ribs (a fried chicken dish and smoked pork ribs, respectively) at the Docking Bay 7 dining area. Guests can even sample out-of-this-world alcoholic beverages at Oga’s Cantina, or even taste some of that blue milk so popular with the Skywalker clan.

A marketplace area allows guests to purchase or even create some of their own unique souvenirs, including a Droid Depot where visitors can construct and customize their own versions of BB- or R- series droids, and a workshop where guests can craft their own lightsabers.

Other attractions include a First Order Carco dock, a Creature Stall, and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run experience, which gives guests a chance to pilot the “fastest hunk of junk” in the galaxy.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the largest single-themed land expansion ever, according to a press release from Disney. Phase 1 opens to the public on May 31 (though guests were required to book a reservation to attend in its first weeks). Phase 2, which will include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is slated to open later this year.

The opening date for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World in Florida is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.