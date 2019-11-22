Obama claims Hampton Inn is his preferred hotel because of its simplicity

Sometimes consistency is all you need for a good hotel stay.

Former President Barack Obama shared his favorite hotels to stay in while on the road — and they’re not fancy boutiques or ones with presidential suites. Instead, Obama apparently prefers the straight-forward amenities of the Hampton Inn hotel chain.

The former president was speaking at a conference in Atlanta on Wednesday when he shared his fondness for the hotel, claiming he enjoys the simplicity of the rooms.

“Before I go to bed, [I] go from room to room to turn off all the lights, and there are a bunch of different lamps, and sometimes they hide where the light switches are because they want to make them look really cool,” Obama said, per The Washington Post. “And it might take me 15 minutes to shut down, where if I was just in the Hampton Inn, there’s like one light switch, one bathroom door, and the bed, and the TV remote; I’m good.”

The Hampton Inn boasts more than 2,200 locations in the United States. Though the hotel chain is basic with the amenities — single rooms with a king or double beds, flat-screen tv and hot breakfast in the morning — that’s part of the charm, at least for Obama.

“These presidential suites — there are so many rooms and I get lost,” Obama said.

Obama, meanwhile, is not the first president to enjoy a stay at the Hampton Inn — now officially known as the Hampton by Hilton — which is owned by Hilton Worldwide.

"We do have a long history of U.S. Presidents visiting and staying at our properties. We’re pleased that President Obama has enjoyed great experiences as a Hampton guest, and we’d welcome him back any time,” Hilton’s corporate communications vice president, Nigel Glennie, told Fox News.

