Swimwear brand creates nude sunbathing guides for US, world

As travel picks up just in time for summer, nude and topless sunbathers who are looking for their next vacation spot now have two maps to help them decide where to go.

Swimwear and lingerie brand Pour Moi recently released two sunbathing guides – one for the world and one for the U.S. – to help people decide which countries and states allow nude or topless sunbathing.

"We know a lot of our customers like to ditch their swimsuit when they sunbathe, and with tentative steps being made towards international travel opening up, we wanted to help people find out where you can and can’t go topless when you sunbathe," Pour Moi’s founder Michael Thompson said in a statement provided to Fox News.

SUPER REALISTIC MUSCLE SUIT HITS THE MARKET

"We’re a U.K. company and Brits are stereotyped as being quite prude, but it’s not true, a lot of us love to embrace more naturist ways in the sunshine," Thompson added. "It’s been fun comparing which countries are most interested in sunbathing naked, versus what the actual nudity laws are in that country."

GREECE TO REMOVE QUARANTINE RESTRICTIONS FOR SOME TOURISTS NEXT WEEK: REPORT

According to the U.S. map, only four states have strict restrictions on public nudity of any kind: Utah, Indiana, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, 11 other states have unofficial nudist beaches, or allow topless sunbathing in specific areas, despite deeming public nudity unacceptable, according to Pour Moi. Those states include Washington, Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remaining 35 states have official nudist locations and allow topless sunbathing in certain circumstances, even though some of those states have made public nudity technically illegal. Many states allow nudity as long as it’s not intended to offend others, according to Pour Moi.

The swimwear company also found which states searched Google for terms including "nudist beaches," "nudist resorts" and "sunbathe nude."

The top five states that searched for those terms were Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For its world guide, Pour Moi found that 39 countries allow nudity or toplessness, while 29 – including the U.S. –are more ambiguous and have some places that allow topless sunbathing.

The countries that allow nudity – even just in specific places – include a variety of places including Canada, Brazil, Spain, Japan, Australia and Sweden. However, each country has its own rules and regulations surrounding nudity.

The top five countries that searched "nudist beaches," "nudist resorts" and "sunbathe nude" the most included Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the U.S. and Canada, according to Pour Moi.