Notre Dame hosts first Mass since 2019 fire, drawing crowds by the thousands

After a catastrophic fire in 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral in France hosted its first Mass on Sunday, filling the space with a crowd for the first time in nearly five years.

The first Mass was "a moment that transcended religious significance to become a powerful symbol of Paris’ resilience," the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The ceremony took place inside the cathedral with traditional chandeliers above, showcasing the spectacular stonework, restored limestone and stained-glass windows.

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL TO REOPEN, BRACES FOR INFLUX OF TOURISTS AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE

The liturgy welcomed 2,500 people, led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, which included French President Emmanuel Macron, additional clergy members, dignitaries and some fortunate members of the public who were waiting in line, hoping to enter, the AP reported.

"Nearly 170 bishops from France and around the world took part, along with one priest from each of the 113 parishes in the Paris diocese, accompanied by worshipers from these communities," the outlet added.

Those who attended the service took part in communion, except Macron, and many knelt to pray in the space.

Other attendees took photos of the reconstructed interior, which also included a new bronze altar that had been consecrated with holy water, chrism oil, incense and prayer by the archbishop during the service.

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL RECEIVES ITS ICONIC BELLS 5 YEARS AFTER FIRE

Sunday's Mass followed the cathedral's opening ceremony, which took place on Saturday and was attended by President-elect Donald Trump, First Lady Jill Biden, Prince William and other notable figures.

President Joe Biden was unable to attend the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, Fox 5 New York reported.

At the historic reopening, the archbishop "symbolically reopened the cathedral’s massive wooden doors by striking them three times with a crosier crafted from charred beams salvaged from the fire," the AP reported.

"As the doors swung open, choirs filled the air with song and the cathedral’s great organ — silent since the fire — resounded with majestic melodies."

ITALY EXPECTED TO DRAW TRAVELERS BY THE MILLIONS AS POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF HOLY YEAR

For those who could not attend Sunday's Mass, members of the public, even those who traveled all the way to Paris, had the ability to secure a reservation once the cathedral opened its door for Notre Dame's "first fully public Mass," the AP reported.

"The Associated Press learned that tickets for this service were claimed within 25 minutes, underscoring Notre Dame’s enduring appeal."

Others in Paris viewed the historic day along the Seine River, where hundreds of passersby gathered — with public viewing areas able to hold 40,000 people, Fox 5 reported.

The reopening of the cathedral is being referred to as a "rebirth."

"No one alive has seen the cathedral like this," Rev. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, Notre Dame’s rector, told the AP. "It is more than restored — it is reborn."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

The celebration of the reopening of the church will not end with the Mass.

The archbishop announced that an "octave" of celebrations, eight days of religious services, will take place until Dec. 15.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

These daily services will be open to local parishioners and pilgrims from all over the world.

"The Sunday Masses underscore Notre Dame’s dual role as a place of worship and a symbol of communal resilience," the AP wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They also ensure that members of the broader Catholic community can partake in the cathedral’s spiritual revival."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.