Notre Dame Cathedral receives its iconic bells 5 years after fire

After a massive fire in 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will be ringing its bells once again.

The restoration project is working to get the famed Cathedral back to its original glory with eight bells seen being brought to the worksite, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

One bell reportedly weighs more than 4 tons.

GREECE TO IMPOSE TAX FOR CRUISE VISITORS ON POPULAR ISLANDS TO COMBAT OVERTOURISM

The bells will be tested out prior to the debut to the public during a special blessing ceremony.

Philippe Jost, overseeing the reconstruction project, called the bells' arrival "a very beautiful symbol of the cathedral’s rebirth," according to the AP

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century with the length of the structure stretching 420 feet and 157 feet wide. The tower reaches 226 feet with a spire reaching 315 feet high, according to the Friends of Notre Dame de Paris.

Cathedral Rector Olivier Ribadeau Dumas said the bells are ‘’a sign that the cathedral will again resonate, and that its voice will be heard again. A sign of the call to prayer, and a sign of coming together," the AP reported.

The fire caused the collapsing of its roof and spire while destroying the interior.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There was a monumental effort to restore the cathedral's grandeur with French President Emmanuel Macron pledging to complete it within five years, Fox News Digital reported.

In February, scaffolding was removed to unveil the cathedral’s new spire, adorned with a golden rooster and a cross.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is slated for Dec. 8 with the surrounding area still set to be under construction until 2028.

Fox News Digital reached out to the public establishment in charge of the conservation and restoration of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.