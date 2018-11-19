New Orleans airport allowing passengers to pose with baby alligators

If you’re heading to New Orleans anytime soon, you might see an alligator before even leaving the airport.

The city’s Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has partnered with the Audubon Nature Institute to provide a unique experience to animal lovers.

As part of a new educational outreach program, Audubon experts will host a display table in the airport’s baggage claim area where people can learn about the animals that live in Louisiana’s wetlands and take a picture with a baby gator.

“These baby alligators are probably between a year and three years old and can be anywhere from one to three feet long,” airport spokesperson Erin Burns told USA Today. “The Audubon Nature Institute will bring one or two baby gators each week. These animals are used to being handled and they get regular breaks.”

The purpose is to provide people "an up-close, hands-on experience with one of the most recognizable inhabitants of Louisiana’s wetlands,” Katie Smith, spokeswoman for the Audubon Institute, told The Times-Picayune.

The display will be up every Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. over the next few weeks, except for Friday after Thanksgiving.