NJ town suspends Airbnb and other short term rentals amid coronavirus outbreak

No short-term rentals for this New Jersey town.

A Garden State town has announced that it is suspending short-term rentals in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The town had previously ordered its beaches and boardwalk to be closed.

Ocean City, a town along the coast, is utilizing an executive order issued by the state's governor, Phil Murphy, NJ.com reports. The town's mayor, Jay Gillian, and the local real estate community agreed to use the order to stop online listings, including those found on Airbnb.

In a statement released on the town's website, Mayor Gillian said, "I am aware of the concerns about an influx of new visitors to Ocean City during the current public health emergency. Although Ocean City ordinarily welcomes all visitors, at this time we must take all available steps to enforce social distancing recommendations and limit nonessential travel to Ocean City."

The statement also described the decision as an "action that must be taken" to reduce the spread of the virus.

Ocean County, NJ, has reported 10 cases of COVID-19. Over 13,000 people statewide have tested positive for the virus.

"The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new request yesterday for all residents of New Jersey and surrounding states to stop nonessential travel," Gillian's statement continued. "Gov. Murphy continues to allow municipalities to take new measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. I want you all to know that I will do everything I am permitted to do to protect the members of our community, our region and our nation."

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Airbnb said, "Like officials across New Jersey, we believe we need to do everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. That’s why Airbnb hosts across the state are opening up their homes for free to medical workers and others who need safe places to stay and self-isolate near hospitals. As Airbnb becomes aware of new local policies, we are communicating them to our host and guest community across New Jersey."