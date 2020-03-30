Six Flags closing or delaying openings of amusement parks across the country due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More amusement parks across the country are falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Flags announced that it will either be closing down or delaying the openings of its amusement parks across the United States, Canada and Mexico. While the announcement says that the parks won't open until mid-May, it also says that this date could be pushed further back.

Mike Spanos, the company's CEO, made the announcement in a statement via the Six Flags website. He confirmed that Six Flags is monitoring and following the guidance of federal, state and local officials in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"At this time, shelter-in-place mandates are in effect throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada; therefore, we are delaying the openings or temporarily suspending operations for the following parks until mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter," he said.

DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, DISNEY PAUSES CONSTRUCTION ON AVENGERS-THEMED LAND

The site provides a full list of Six Flags parks, including locations in California, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts. The list also includes locations in Mexico.

A new Six Flags location in Montreal, Canada, now has its opening date listed as TBD, as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coronavirus outbreak has affected other amusement parks across the country, including both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Hollywood Studios, along with Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which recently announced that they would be extending park closures for the foreseeable future.

Originally, Disneyland and Walt Disney World were going to be closed between March 14 and the end of the month. However, both closures were recently extended “until further notice.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.