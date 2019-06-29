Newark Airport reopens after 'emergency' shutdown

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) reopened on Saturday morning after an "airport emergency” shut down all air traffic at New Jersey air hub for almost one hour.

Reps for EWR announced the news on Twitter at 8:46 a.m., urging travelers to “check with your carrier before coming to the airport.”

About an hour later, officials said that the airport was reopened, though passengers should “expect delays” and continue to check with their carrier for any updates, Fox 5 DC reports.

It remains unclear at this time why EWR was shutdown.

Witnesses tweeted that an aircraft, perhaps making an emergency landing, was seen on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles, according to NJ.com.

United Airlines flight 2098 reportedly departed New York’s LaGuardia Airport at 7:57 a.m. on Saturday and was soon diverted to EWR, as per LaGuardia’s website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

