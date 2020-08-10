Dutch officials say 60% of airline 'nuisance incidents' now involve passengers refusing to wear masks

Remember the good ol’ days when the only thing airlines needed to worry about were drunken in-flight brawls?

A new report from the Netherlands’ Aviation Incidents Analysis Bureau (ABL) has identified a “sharp increase in the number of nuisance incidents” on commercial aircraft over the last few months, with around 60% of those incidents involving passengers who refuse to comply with COVID-19 safety protocol.

VIDEO: FIGHT BREAKS OUT BETWEEN TWO DRUNKEN, MASKLESS AIRPLANE PASSENGERS

More specifically, the ABL found that many of those disruptions were caused by travelers who failed to wear protective face coverings.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the ABL has been receiving reports about passengers who do not comply with the corona measures, such as wearing a mouth mask,” the ABL wrote of its findings. “Especially in June and July 2020 a clear increase in such reports is visible.”

DELTA BANS OVER 100 PASSENGERS WHO FAILED TO COMPLY WITH CORONAVIRUS POLICIES

The ABL, a department of the country’s Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), recorded one such instance in March, when summer travel began to resume in the Netherlands. In April, there were two cases; in May, there were three. But in June and July, the number of incidents in which passengers refused to comply with coronavirus safety measures rose to 19 and 58, respectively.

“Analysis of recent reports shows that there have been more and more incidents as a result of nuisance by passengers since air traffic was restarted,” wrote the ILT, in a press release issued Monday, detailing the ABL’s report. “There is a clear correlation between the corona measures on board and the increase in misconduct by passengers.”

As a result, the ILT has called upon Netherlands airports, as well as the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, which is in charge of policing and security at airports, to “play a preventive role” by recognizing disruptive passengers before they board.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The ABL’s findings come amid reports that several U.S. carriers are also seeing increased instances of disruptions concerning pandemic-prompted mask requirements. Airlines such as American, United, Delta and JetBlue (among others) are tightening their mask requirements, with many no longer granting exemptions or allowing customers to wear masks with vents or valves.