National Geographic reveals ‘Best of the World 2022’ travel list

Now that coronavirus restrictions around the world are beginning to ease up, it’s time to start thinking about travel again.

On Thursday, National Geographic revealed its annual "Best of the World" list for 2022, showcasing some of the best places to travel in the upcoming year.

The list of 25 global destinations -- which include locations such as Procida, Italy, and Caprivi Strip, Namibia -- are split into five categories: Culture, Sustainability, Nature, Adventure and Family.

"Travel options kind of vary right now," George Stone, National Geographic Travel’s executive editor told Fox News. "So we have a whole bunch in North America, some that some people can even drive to. And then we have a handful that are quite far away for some of us, but are closer to our international partners."

"Things we highlight include new trails, new experiences," Stone said. "We definitely dig into conservation aspects and sustainability partly, because I think that in this time away from travel, people are reflecting on how they want to be, you know, a more responsible traveler in the future and what that might mean."

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention, National Geographic’s list features 10 UNESCO-designated destinations including Hokkaido, Japan; Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador; Lake Baikal, Russia; the island country of Palau; and Lycia, Turkey.

The list also features several U.S.-based destinations such as Atlanta, for its strong cultural identity and the Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, for its adventurous mountain trails that are accessible even to "average outdoors people," Stone told Fox.

"With this time off from travel, people are going to be making much more conscientious choices about where they're going," Stone said. "And so we wanted to meet that with specific ideas about what is a unique, revealing and a safe destination for the year ahead."

For more of National Geographic’s Best of the World list, visit NatGeo.com/BestoftheWorld.

