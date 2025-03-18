Expand / Collapse search
Mysterious foam and dead fish wash ashore as surfers report illnesses

NOAA says substance can cause human illness or death in extreme cases

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
People visiting Southern Australia may be in for a surprise as mysterious foam and dead fish are washing ashore.

A microalgal bloom created by unusual weather conditions resulted in the foam spanning over hundreds of yards of coastline, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The bloom may cause algae to grow out of control, "producing toxins that can kill fish, mammals and birds," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The substance may also cause human illness or even death in extreme cases, the NOAA says.

Australian FOAM ON BEACH

A mysterious foam is popping up on popular South Australian beaches with dead fish washing ashore and beachgoers reporting symptoms. (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)

Surfers and visitors have reported feeling sick after leaving the beach.

"While we were out there, we started coughing," local surfer Anthony Rowland told the AP.

Australian BEACH FOAM

A microalgal bloom created by unusual weather conditions created the foam spanning over hundreds of yards of coastline. (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)

"Lots of people reached out – so many people have said [they’ve] had exactly the same symptoms," Rowland added.

The foam is a byproduct of toxic organisms’ decay with marine scientists collecting samples looking to identify the organism, reported the AP.

Australia beach cabanas

The Australian beaches, Waitpinga Beach and Parsons Beach, have been closed until further notice.  (iStock)

The severity of the blooms depends on factors such as the structure of the coast, runoff, oceanography, and other organisms in the water, according to the NOAA.

The South Australian beaches, Waitpinga Beach and Parsons Beach, have been closed until further notice. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.