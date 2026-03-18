Multiple beaches deemed unsafe as officials issue urgent health warnings to public

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several popular California beaches are under a public health advisory due to elevated bacteria levels in ocean water.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an updated warning March 17, advising residents and visitors to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean water in affected areas.

The warning comes as temperatures across parts of the West are running as much as 35 degrees above average, FOX Weather reported — with the hottest conditions expected between Thursday and Saturday.

BEACH VISITORS RISK 'ARREST' FOR SWIMMING WITHOUT LIFEGUARD FOLLOWING TRAGIC INCIDENT

Recent water samples showed bacteria levels exceeding state health standards, which may increase the risk of illness, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told Fox News Digital.

The advisory covers multiple locations across the county, including Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro and Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, where the entire swim areas are impacted.

Additional warnings are in place near parts of Santa Monica Beach, Venice Beach and several Malibu locations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Areas surrounding the Santa Monica Pier, Topanga Canyon Beach, Surfrider Beach and Escondido State Beach are included in the advisory, along with sections near storm drains and creeks where runoff can affect water quality.

"Elevated bacteria levels in the ocean can be caused by several factors," the department noted, "including stormwater runoff after rain events, sewage spills or leaks, and animal waste from birds, pets, or marine mammals. Urban runoff from rivers and creeks can also carry contaminants into coastal waters. In addition, warmer water temperatures and the decomposition of organic material can promote bacterial growth."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Exposure to contaminated ocean water can lead to a range of illnesses, including stomach issues, fever and infections affecting the eyes, ears, nose or throat, health officials said.

"Swimming in water with bacteria can make you sick or cause skin infections. Children, the elderly, and those who have weak immune systems are at higher risk of getting sick or infected," the department said.

The department conducts routine water testing at beaches throughout the region and issues advisories when bacteria levels rise above safety thresholds.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Conditions can change quickly depending on weather and environmental factors, officials added.

Beachgoers can check current conditions through the county’s public health website before heading to the coast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At this time, the advisory is a warning, not a full beach closure.

The county's public health website is updated as conditions change, the site notes.